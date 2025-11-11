Asian Archery C’ships: Deepika, Dhiraj spearhead India’s charge into recurve semis

Dhaka (Bangladesh), Nov 11 (IANS) Star archers Deepika Kumari and Dhiraj Bommadevara produced brilliant comebacks after early setbacks, ensuring India a strong medal haul in the Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka on Tuesday. Both archers, who had failed to make the team events after underwhelming qualification rounds, rediscovered their touch in the individual eliminations to storm into the semifinals.

Olympian Deepika Kumari, the top-ranked Indian, showcased her trademark composure and precision to defeat Lee Gahyun of Korea — the Shanghai World Cup gold medallist — 7-3, sealing a spot in the semifinals. Deepika will now face her compatriot Bhakat, ensuring India at least one finalist in the women’s recurve event.

Joining her in the last-four stage were Ankita Bhakat and Sangeeta, who scripted notable upsets of their own. Ankita stunned top seed and former world champion Jang Minhee of Korea 6-4, while Sangeeta cruised past Iran’s Zare Reyhane 7-1 to book a semifinal clash against Korea’s Nam Suhyeon.

With Deepika, Ankita, and Sangeeta all advancing, India now stands on the verge of a historic clean sweep in the women’s recurve individual category.

In the men’s section, Dhiraj Bommadevara redeemed himself after a poor qualification performance, edging past Uzbekistan’s Amirkhon Sadikov in a tense shoot-off. Locked 5-5 after four sets, both archers shot 10s in the decider, but Dhiraj’s arrow landed closer to the centre, sealing his passage into the semifinals. He will next face Korea’s Jang Chaehwan.

India’s strong run continued with Rahul, the 11th seed, who defeated Lin Zih-Siang of Chinese Taipei 6-2. A misfired arrow by his opponent in the fourth set handed Rahul an easy entry into the semifinals, where he will take on Korea’s Seo Mingi.

However, there was heartbreak for top seed Yashdeep Bhoge, who suffered a 4-6 loss to home favourite Mohammad Rakib Mia in the pre-quarterfinals. Two-time Olympian Atanu Das also endured a disappointing outing, crashing out in his first match.

India’s challenge in the compound events was led by Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Prithika Pradeep, who both advanced to the semifinals in the women’s section.

Prithika defeated compatriot Chikitha Thippeswamy 148-146 to set up a semifinal clash with Bangladesh’s Most Kulsum Akther Mone, while Jyothi overcame Korea’s Oh Yoohyun 147-145 to earn a face-off with Si-Yu Chen of Chinese Taipei.

In contrast, the men’s compound section ended in disappointment for India. Sahil Jadhav narrowly lost 147-148 to Korea’s Lee Eunho, and Prathamesh Fuge went down in a shoot-off against Choi Yonghee after a 148-148 tie, with the Korean’s arrow landing closer to the centre.

Veteran Abhishek Verma, a bronze medallist at the previous edition in Bangkok, also bowed out after a tight 148-149 defeat to Malaysia’s Mohammad Juwaidi Mazuki. Earlier in the day, Fuge had eliminated Prathamesh Jawkar, who was making his return to compound archery after briefly switching to recurve in pursuit of an Olympic berth.

