Asia Cup: Abhishek and Gill complete chase in 27 balls as India beat UAE by nine wickets

Dubai, Sep 10 (IANS) Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill completed a modest chase in 27 balls as India brushed aside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a commanding nine-wicket win and open their 2025 Men’s Asia Cup campaign in a commanding fashion at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube starred with the ball to pick 4-7 and 3-4 as India bundled out UAE for just 57, Abhishek (30) and Gill (20 not out) tore into the UAE bowling attack with an array of dazzling strokes, making the chase a walk in the park.

The duo along with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (seven not out) ensured India stormed to their fastest chase in men’s T20I history - needing just 4.3 overs to complete the match much earlier than anticipated, and giving themselves a massive net run rate boost.

The win coming in an emphatic fashion for India, the current T20 World Cup champions, eclipsed their previous record of finishing the chase in 6.3 overs against Scotland at the 2021 Men’ T20 World Cup, co-incidentally in Dubai.

For the UAE, it was an evening to forget. Their batting couldn’t stand up to the quality and relentlessness of India’s bowling line-up, while their bowlers had no answers to stop a marauding Abhishek, Gill and Suryakumar.

Abhishek was off the blocks from the word go by lofting Haider Ali through the line for a six over long-off, before slashing the spinner for another boundary. Gill, on his return to the T20I team after more than a year, slashed Muhammad Rohid for four, before flicking uppishly over square leg for six.

Abhishek hit the shot of the modest chase by going on the back foot to muscle Dhruv Parashar over long-off for six, before scything the spinner over extra cover for four. After pulling Junaid Siddique for six, Abhishek went for another heave, but skied to mid-on.

Suryakumar got off the mark in his trademark swish over fine leg for six while Gill went on the backfoot to pull Simranjeet Singh past mid-on for four to complete a statement win for the Indian team.

Brief Scores: UAE 57 in 13.1 overs (Alishan Sharafu 22, Muhammad Waseem 19; Kuldeep Yadav 4-7, Shivam Dube 3-4) lost to India 60/1 in 4.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 30, Shubman Gill 20 not out; Junaid Siddique 1-16) by nine wickets

--IANS

nr/