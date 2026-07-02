Ashiana Housing's Q1 booking area falls 39 pc, booking value slips 17 pc

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Ashiana Housing Limited on Wednesday reported a decline in bookings during the first quarter of FY27 as the total area booked during the quarter fell to 3.61 lakh square feet from 5.95 lakh square feet in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

According to the company's quarterly operational update for the period ended June 30, 2026, the value of bookings also declined year-on-year to Rs 357.80 crore from Rs 430.97 crore. During the quarter, the company recorded bookings for 234 units.

Ashiana Housing continued to add to its project pipeline by launching 140 units each in OMA Phase 1 and OMA Phase 2 during the quarter.

The company also strengthened its land bank by acquiring around 28.55 acres at Vadgaon in Pune district, Maharashtra. It described the acquisition as its largest-ever land purchase for a senior living project. The proposed development is expected to have a saleable area of nearly 20 lakh square feet with an estimated sales potential of around Rs 1,800 crore.

On the execution front, Ashiana Housing said handovers began for Phase 1 of its Ashiana Nitara project in Jaipur during the June quarter.

The company also revised the delivery timelines for Amarah Phase 1 and Anmol Phase 3, with both projects now expected to be delivered in the second quarter of FY27 instead of the first quarter.

Despite the year-on-year decline in booking volumes and booking value, the operational update highlighted the company's focus on expanding its project portfolio through new launches, strategic land acquisition and continued progress in project execution.

Ashiana Housing shares ended 0.37 per cent lower at Rs 394.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

--IANS

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