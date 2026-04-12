Asha Bhosle demise: Sonu Nigam shares throwback picture of him washing her feet, Shreya Ghoshal calls her defining voice for generations

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) The titans of the music industry are heartbroken, and in grief after the demise of the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle. Several music composers and singers are expressing their grief as they recollected their happiest moments courtesy the late singer and her music which inspired so many lives.

Veteran playback singer Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with the late legend.

In the picture, he can be seen washing her feet. He also penned a long note in the caption as he wrote, “Curtain down to one of the Greatest ever crooners of all times. The last standing warrior of the Pioneering Era of Indian Film music, has called Quits today and bid her Final Goodbye to us all. She lived a full life, destined for Extreme Vicissitudes and Challenges leading to Exceptional Greatness”.

He further mentioned, “She touched the lives of Billions over multiple decades through her music and effervescence. An artiste who inspired us all through her zeal for Riyaz till the end of her life. Asha Ji, I will always remember the journey I have had with you from 1994 when I first met and sang with you through our last concert with each other in Dec 2024, till our last 2 duets together last year, with absolute Joy and Pride. All I can say is Chale to gaye ho par Dil abhi bhara nahin See you on the Other Side. Omshanti” (sic)”.

Shreya Ghoshal wrote on her social media, “Today, we lost a voice that defined generations… a spirit that redefined music itself. Asha Bhosle ji wasn’t just legendary, she was limitless. I grew up listening to her, learning from her, being in awe of her effortless versatility… The way she could make every note feel alive, every emotion feel personal”.

“From the most playful melodies to the deepest ghazals to her extraordinary virtuosity in her songs in Marathi, Bangla and innumerable languages, she did it all, like only she could. For so many of us, she wasn’t just an inspiration, she was a part of our musical soul. I feel incredibly blessed to have witnessed her greatness in my lifetime. Her voice will echo through time, through every artist she inspired, through every heart she touched. Rest in music, Asha tai. Your legacy will never fade”, she added.

Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal said in a statement, “Today feels heavier than words can hold. Asha ji was not just a singer, she was a living, breathing energy in music. A presence you could feel even before a note began. There was a sparkle in her… a childlike mischief, a joy that never faded… and that same spirit flowed into every song she touched. She didn’t just sing… she became the song. What made her truly rare was her fearlessness. She refused to be confined. From classical to natya sangeet, from the most soul-stirring melodies to the bold, contemporary sounds she created with R.D. Burman… she moved through every space with such ease, as if it all belonged to her. And yet, there was no effort visible. No strain. Only grace. For all of us, she was not just an inspiration”.

“She was a benchmark. A reminder of what it means to surrender completely to music. Today, it feels like a part of music’s heartbeat has slowed. But her voice… her essence… will never fade. It will continue to live within us… in every note we sing, in every emotion we try to express. Because Asha ji is not someone who can ever be spoken of in the past. She is, and she will always be. May her divine soul attain sadgati (sic)”, she added.

Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan said in a statement, “A very sad day for all of us and a very sad day for Indian music. I just cannot believe that our dearest Asha Tai is no more. I am not able to express my sorrow and what I am feeling right now. As a musician, as Didi's worshipper, as a very, very close family friend, and looking up to her like Ma Saraswati, I am sure that every single Indian is just heartbroken. But Didi and her music will never ever perish from this face of this earth till human beings exist because her contribution is, you know, you cannot describe in words. She is somebody who is going to live forever, going to be there on our phones, on television, on every single medium where music plays”.

“She is going to be there with us, with her amazing voice, you know, resounding all over the planet. At this moment, we are all grief-stricken, we are all heartbroken. That's all I can say. But let's all pray that she is in a better place, she keeps blessing us and sending us her positive, enthusiastic energy that she used to always share with us and keep her hand over our head and bless us. We'll miss you, Didi. We'll miss you”, he added.

--IANS

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