Aryaveer Dewan emerges boys’ U-19 Asian squash champion

Panzhihua, May 24 (IANS) Aryaveer Dewan became only the fourth Indian male to emerge the Asian boys’ U-19 champion as he clinched the coveted crown at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, on Sunday.

Despite being the 3/4 seed for the tournament, the young talent from Delhi put on a masterclass in the final match, comprehensively defeating South Korea's Jonghyeok Lee with a commanding scoreline of 11-2, 11-7, 11-9 in under an hour to secure the prestigious continental title.

This win further solidifies Aryaveer's rapid ascent in the junior squash circuit. The Indian star had previously captured the boys' Under-17 title at the same tournament last year, and now, by adding the Under-19 championship to his collection, he has firmly established himself as one of India's most promising squash talents heading into the World Junior Championships later this year.

"This is an absolutely magnificent achievement by Aryaveer winning two consecutive titles. It will undoubtedly provide him with tremendous confidence as we approach the World Junior Championships in a couple of months," remarked Cyrus Poncha, secretary-general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India.

Overall, India had a stellar outing at the championships, returning with an impressive haul of one gold, three silver, and four bronze medals across various age groups.

In the boys' Under-17 final, Shiven Agarwal secured a silver medal, narrowly losing out to Pakistan's Nauman Khan in a thrilling four-game match with a score of 10-12, 11-7, 11-2, 11-5.

Meanwhile, Anika Dubey earned a silver medal in the girls' Under-17 category, facing a tough challenge from Malaysia's Harleein Tan, who emerged victorious with a 9-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-4 win.

The third silver medal for India came in the boys' Under-13 final, where Amarya Bajaj fought valiantly but ultimately went down in a closely contested encounter against Hong Kong's Leung Ngo San, with the final score standing at 5-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6.

India's bronze medallists included Lokesh Subramani in the boys' Under-17, Abhyuday Arora in the boys' Under-13, and both Shanaya Parasrampuria and Divyanshi Jain in the girls' Under-13 categories.

The substantial medal haul once again underscored India's growing prowess and depth in junior squash, with Aryaveer Dewan's historic Under-19 triumph serving as the shining beacon of the team's successful campaign.

--IANS

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