June 25, 2026 7:53 PM हिंदी

Aryaan Arora calls working with Arijit Singh in Meant To Be (Sajni) 'a defining moment'

Aryaan Arora calls working with Arijit Singh in Meant To Be (Sajni) 'a defining moment'

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Arijit Singh has joined forces with Aryaan Arora for “Meant To Be (Sajni)," released by T-series.

The official music video for 'Meant To Be (Sajni)' was filmed in New York City, capturing the electrifying chemistry between Aryaan Arora and Tavi Gandhi.

It might be interesting to know that Aarti Arora, Aryaan’s mother, was the brain behind the overall visual concept of the music video. She also personally oversaw the costume design, ensuring that it complements the song’s emotional and classic aesthetic.

Talking about the song, Aryaan shared, “The inspiration behind 'Meant To Be (Sajni)' was to create something universal — a song that blends modern global sounds with the timeless emotional depth that Indian music naturally carries. T-Series and I wanted listeners from different cultures to connect with the same feeling.”

Recalling his experience of working with Arijit, he went on to add, “It was a very meaningful experience because I have always respected the emotional depth and authenticity that Arijit Singh brings to music. Being able to contribute my own artistic identity alongside him made this a defining moment in my journey as an artist.”

In another personal update, back in May, Qazi Touqeer, who was seen alongside Arijit in the 2005 reality show 'Fame Gurukul' revealed that the celebrated singer has no corruption, insecurity, or jealousy towards anyone.

Qazi dropped a video of himself from his time in Arijit’s hometown in Jiaganj in West Bengal on social media.

Talking about Arijit, he was heard saying, “What can I say about Arijit? There’s no corruption in him, no insecurity, no jealousy towards anyone. He is pure passion. He’s real. And yes, he’s a genius, we all know that. So much love to the people of Murshidabad, and especially to everyone in Jiaganj. They gave me immense love. Arijit’s staff, his family, such beautiful people.”

--IANS

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Aryaan Arora calls working with Arijit Singh in Meant To Be (Sajni) 'a defining moment'

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