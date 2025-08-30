Arunachal remains terrorism free despite borders with three countries: Guv

Itanagar, Aug 29 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) said on Friday that despite sharing international borders with three countries, the state has remained free from terrorism, unlike some other states of the Northeast.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China, 520 km with Myanmar and 217 km with Bhutan.

The Governor, while addressing a function at the Vivekananda Hall, Raj Bhavan, said with pride that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are deeply patriotic, greeting each other with the spirited salutation of ‘Jai Hind’.

He recalled the invaluable support extended by the people of the state to the Indian Armed Forces during the 1962 war, which stands as a testament to their courage and commitment to the nation.

In the event, Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) conferred Governor’s Citations to the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, 1900 Field Regiment, the 2nd Battalion of the Dogra Regiment, the 16th Battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry, 4 Corps Signal Regiment, 305 Field Hospital, and 667 Army Aviation Squadron.

The NIMAS and the Army Units received the citations for their outstanding professionalism, sharp operational insight, and indomitable spirit, as well as for fostering a deep bond of trust and synergy with the District Administration and the people of the state.

The Governor commended the army units stationed in Arunachal Pradesh for guiding and preparing the youth for admission into Sainik Schools and recruitment in the armed forces, thereby shaping the future defenders of the nation.

He said that the state of Arunachal Pradesh is an exemplary case of unity in diversity, making it a true model for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

The Governor also highlighted the Government of India’s Vibrant Villages Programme, aimed at strengthening border areas and empowering people living there.

He urged the Army units to actively support the state government in its implementation so that the borders remain secure and the people in the frontier regions fully benefit from this vital initiative.

The Governor congratulated NIMAS and the Army Units and appreciated their dedication and service.

He said that it is because of the tireless efforts of the armed forces that Arunachal Pradesh continues to progress at a remarkable pace, while adding that NIMAS has contributed to bringing out the best in mountaineers of the state.

--IANS

sc/dan