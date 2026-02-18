Gurmeet Choudhary says he is busy ‘chasing dreams & building empires’ as he shares glimpses from UK

Mumbai Feb 18 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is currently in Birmingham, UK, for work commitments, highlighted how he is ‘chasing dreams across borders and busy building empires’. The actor also stated that he considers his ‘work as his passport’.

Gurmeet also shared a series of pictures from his work trip where he is looking uber chic. Dressed in a vibrant multi-coloured jacket paired with red track pants and sunglasses, Gurmeet was seen posing by a riverside and strolling through city streets with a backpack. The actor was also seen enjoying coffee at a cafe in the city.

He captioned the post as, “Chasing dreams across borders. Building empires one project at a time. Work is my passport”

For the uninitiated, Gurmeet rose to nationwide fame with his portrayal of Lord Ram in the television show Ramayan, where he starred opposite his now-wife Debinna Bonnerjee, who played Sita. The mythological show not only made him a household name but also marked the laid a foundation to his real life love story with Debinna. Gurmeet further gained popularity with the hit show Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and has also featured in shows like Punar Vivah and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Later Gurmeet forayed into Bollywood and appeared in films such as Khamoshiyan, Wajah Tum Ho and The Wife.

On the personal front, he married Debinna in 2011 after years of dating, and the couple are now parents to two daughters. Recently, the couple was seen together on Celebrity Laughter Chefs.

A few days ago, on account of their wedding anniversary, Gurmeet had penned a beautiful caption for his wife Debinna on his social media account. He wrote, "We’re still the ones we always look up to…With each other by each other’s side, the world feels safe, calm, and home…She is my Shakti…I am her calm…(sic)."

"Happy Anniversary to us & Happy Mahashivratri. A divine blessing forever grateful that our paths crossed.”

–IANS

