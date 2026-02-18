Swedish, Finnish, UK leaders arrive in Delhi for AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Leaders from Sweden, Finland and the United Kingdom have arrived in New Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the Capital city.

Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Sweden Deputy PM and Energy, Business and Industry Minister Ebba Busch arrived in New Delhi early on Wednesday, and UK Deputy PM David Lammy arrived late on Tuesday.

Extending a warm welcome to the Swedish Deputy PM, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X and said, "India–Sweden ties span a broad spectrum of cooperation, including trade, economy, science, innovation, climate action and education, among others."

In another post, the MEA announced the Finnish leader's visit and said, "A warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, on his arrival for the India-AI Impact Summit. He was received at the airport by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Singh."

"The visit will further cement the diverse bilateral partnership, with a focus on digital & AI, sustainability and education sectors," the Ministry added.

UK Deputy PM David Lammy also received a warm welcome upon his arrival in New Delhi.

"His visit will further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a strong focus on trusted, inclusive, and responsible Artificial Intelligence -- as a driver of innovation, growth and shared prosperity," the MEA said.

Several world leaders are expected to arrive later in the day to attend the ongoing five-day Summit.

The India-AI Impact Summit aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of 'Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya' (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit is witnessing the participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organisations, including about 20 Head of States/Heads of Government level participation and about 45 ministers.

This summit is the fourth in the series of AI summits held at UK Bletchley Park in 2023, South Korea in 2024 and France in 2025.

--IANS

sd/