February 18, 2026 11:10 AM हिंदी

Bharti Singh showers love and kisses over her three-year-old ‘Kanha’

Bharti Singh showers love and kisses over her three-year-old ‘Kanha’

Mumbai Feb 18 (IANS) Star comedian Bharti Singh on Wednesday shared a video of herself sitting alongside her three-year old son Gola.

She was seen enacting to the song, “Bada Natkhat Hai Yeh Krishna Kanha Kya Kare Yashoda Maiya”, where she was seen hugging Gola with a lot of warmth, loving him and smothering him with subtle kisses as well.

Gola, who remained absolutely unaffected, was seen busy watching TV as his mother caressed him with a lot of love. Sharing the video on her social media account, she captioned it as, ‘Mera Kanha.’

Bharti, who has recently delivered her second baby, had taken to her YouTube vlogs to express her guilt of not being able to give time to get older son Gola aka Lakshya. She had stated that most of her time is consumed by her two month old baby boy Kaju.

She had mentioned how post Kaju’s birth, her life has been revolving around him, and spoke about how her 90% of attention is dedicated to her new born baby boy Kaju, and only 10% remains for Gola.

Bharti also spoke of how her husband Harssh Limbaachiya has been her staunch pillar of support in this journey and that he takes complete care of Gola so that he doesn't feel left out after Kaju's arrival.

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbaachiya welcomed their second baby, a boy on December 19. The couple fondly called him as Kaju and have officially named him as Yashveer.

Bharti and Harssh welcomed their first born Gola aka Lakshya in 2022.

The couple got married in 2017 after dating for a couple of years.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Suriya, Jyothika compliment Riya Shibu for Sarvam Maya; actress says she is 'over the moon' (Photo Credit: Riya Shibu/X)

Suriya, Jyothika compliment Riya Shibu for Sarvam Maya; actress says she is 'over the moon'

When Salman Khan said he did nothing in ‘Karan Arjun’ still received all the credit for its success

When Salman Khan said he did nothing in ‘Karan Arjun’ still received all the credit for its success

Kiara Advani pens note for late father-in-law: You leave behind a legacy of gentleness

Kiara Advani pens note for late father-in-law: You leave behind a legacy of gentleness

Spain, Mauritius, Seychelles leaders arrive in Delhi to attend AI Impact Summit

Spain, Mauritius, Seychelles leaders arrive in Delhi to attend AI Impact Summit

Aly Goni on ‘Maula’: Felt like expressing something all of us have gone through at some point

Aly Goni on ‘Maula’: Felt like expressing something all of us have gone through at some point

Qualcomm commits up to $150 million for Strategic AI Venture Fund in India

Qualcomm commits up to $150 million for Strategic AI Venture Fund in India

T20 WC: SA elect to bowl first against UAE

T20 WC: SA elect to bowl first against UAE

Norway looks forward to PM Modi’s visit to expand bilateral cooperation: Jonas Gahr Store

Norway looks forward to PM Modi’s visit to expand bilateral cooperation: Jonas Gahr Store

Sonam Bajwa on quitting sugar: ‘I am trying to be disciplined’

Sonam Bajwa on quitting sugar: ‘I am trying to be disciplined’

Swanand Kirkire says the shrinking shelf life of songs worries him

Swanand Kirkire says the shrinking shelf life of songs worries him