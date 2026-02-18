Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda wrap up shoot for ‘Eetha’ Pune schedule

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda have concluded the shoot for the Pune schedule of their upcoming film “Eetha”.

The end of the Pune leg was marked with a celebratory cake-cutting on set, attended by the cast and crew. Director Laxman Utekar was present along with members of the production team as filming for this portion concluded. A video of the celebratory moment was captured on the sets of the film.

The schedule wrapped earlier this week following an extended shoot across multiple locations in and around the city. This comes after the film completed its Mumbai schedule, where the shoot took place from late January to February.

Eetha is based on the life of one of India’s earliest Tamasha/Lavni dancers, bringing to the fore a powerful, culturally rooted story.

Randeep will also be seen in the epic war drama “Operation Khukri.” Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to the screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

The actor will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia (then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry), who navigated both the tense standoff and the extraordinary rescue operation amid challenging jungle warfare conditions.

In other news, Randeep and his wife Lin Laishram are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy. They announced on Instagram on November 29.

In a joint post, they wrote: "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

Randeep and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Eventually, having fallen for one another, the lovebirds started living together during the lockdown. They made their relationship Instagram official back in 2022. The couple finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.

