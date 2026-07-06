Arun Vijay: Director Muthaiya's #AV38 is based on a true incident! (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Arun Vijay, who is now working hard in the gymnasium to sport a lean, fit look in his upcoming film which is being directed by ace director Muthaiya, has now disclosed to IANS that the film's plot is based on a real-life incident.

On Monday, actor Arun Vijay took to his Instagram page to post a picture of him slogging it out in the gymnasium. He wrote, "All pumped up for the ongoing power packed action schedule for #AV38 !! #directormuthaiya #thirunalveli."

Needless to say, the actor's update on the efforts he was making to acquire the look required for the role he was playing in the film caught the attention of fans and film buffs.

When IANS got in touch with the actor to ask about the look he sports in the film and the efforts he was making to acquire that look, Arun Vijay disclosed that he sported two looks in the film.

"I sport a period look and then I also sport a much younger look for which I need to have a toned body that looks fit and lean. Therefore, I am looking to shed weight at the moment," he says with a smile.

The actor disclosed that the film was based on a true incident and that it would be an entertainer that would appeal to everyone in a family. "We are shooting the film in the Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi belt. Already we have shot for around 25 days. The period portions in the film are over. We are now filming the present-day portions," he said.

Stating that the film would revolve around a passionate youngster's efforts to take up his family's ancestral profession much against the wishes of the elders in his family, the actor said the film was really shaping up well and that it would be high on family sentiment, action and drama.

--IANS

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