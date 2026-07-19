July 19, 2026 6:38 PM हिंदी

Army's swift rescue operation in flood-hit J&K's Rajouri saves 11 civilians

Army's swift rescue operation in flood-hit J&K's Rajouri saves 11 civilians

Jammu, July 19 (IANS) The Army on Sunday carried out a swift rescue operation in the flash flood-affected Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir and saved 11 civilians.

A Defence Ministry statement said that in a remarkable display of courage, professionalism and commitment to humanitarian assistance, troops of the Indian Army under White Knight Corps, in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the civil administration, successfully rescued eleven civilians, including five children, stranded at different locations in the flood-affected Rajouri district following incessant rainfall and flash floods.

In the first operation, Army troops responded swiftly to reports of nine civilians, including five children, stranded across a flooded Nala near Churung Village, south of Thanamandi. Despite strong currents and challenging weather conditions, the rescue teams reached the site promptly and safely evacuated all the stranded civilians.

In a parallel rescue operation, troops of the Engineer Regiment rescued two youths, aged between 17 and 20 years, who had become marooned on a river island in the Naushera Tawi River near Dhangri, approximately 12 km from Rajouri.

Displaying exceptional courage and skill, the rescue team braved strong water currents and successfully brought both youths to safety. They were subsequently handed over to their families in the presence of officials from the civil administration, Rajouri.

These timely rescue operations underscore the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and extending assistance to the people during natural disasters and emergencies.

The seamless coordination between the Army, Police, SDRF and civil administration ensured the successful execution of both rescue missions without any loss of life.

The Indian Army remains steadfast in its resolve to serve the nation and its citizens, standing shoulder to shoulder with the people in times of crisis, the statement added.

Flash floods have wreaked havoc in Poonch and Rajouri districts, and 10 people have died in the Bafliaz area while several others are still missing.

The Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, reviewed the flood situation in the morning and directed the district administration to render all possible help to the affected families.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rushed back from New Delhi to Jammu to personally supervise the relief and rescue operation in the flood-ravaged areas.

--IANS

sq/dpb

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