June 23, 2026 11:12 AM हिंदी

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi, Indian envoy to China Doraiswami discuss strengthening ties with Beijing

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi, Indian envoy to China Doraiswami discuss strengthening ties with Beijing

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) India's Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, on Tuesday called on Indian Army General Upendra Dwivedi and exchanged views on the changing regional and global strategic environment.

They also assessed measures aimed at deepening existing frameworks for bilateral cooperation and dialogue between India and China.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Army posted, "Shri Vikram K. Doraiswami, Ambassador of India to the People's Republic of China, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. The discussions centred on the evolving regional and global strategic landscape."

"They also reviewed the current state of bilateral engagement and deliberated on measures to further strengthen existing mechanisms of cooperation and dialogue," the Army added.

On Monday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the two-day BRICS NSAs' Meeting in New Delhi.

During their discussions, both sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted the progress towards gradual normalisation.

"NSA Ajit Doval, KC met Member of the CPC Political Bureau and FM of China, Wang Yi, on 22 June 2026 on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs' Meeting in New Delhi," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

"The two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalisation. NSA underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building of trust and better understanding between the two sides," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ambassador Doraiswami released a video message for the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (KMY), highlighting the preparations that are being made for them, sharing parikrama experience and key travel tips.

The Ambassador and his colleagues from the Embassy visited the Parikrama around Mount Kailash and all of the entry points for the official Yatra.

He also noted that it is a holy place for local people, and the pilgrims should expect to see a lot of people there, as this is a once-in-12-year special year in the Chinese and traditional Tibetan calendars.

Doraiswami said that the team from the Embassy visited not only the entry points, but also the hotels where the pilgrims will stay each night, inspected the kitchens, the rooms that will be made available to pilgrims and the primary medical facilities that are on site.

He said that preparations are as complete as they can be in coordination with the Chinese government and cautioned regarding the challenges.

"It is a high-altitude region. On balance, you will be at any point in time above 3,500 meters above sea level. The Kora itself touches 5,605, nearly 6,000 meters above sea level," he noted.

--IANS

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