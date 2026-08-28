Armaan Malik returns to his 'OG romantic roots' with 'Kaho Toh' from Prem Keetanu

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Renowned singer and composer Armaan Malik has returned to his 'romantic roots' with his latest track 'Kaho Toh' from the upcoming entertainer, 'Prem Keetanu'.

Calling 'Kaho Toh' an out-and-out Bollywood romantic number, Armaan shared, "It always gives me a lot of joy to sing songs like this because they transport you back to a time when these larger-than-life romantic songs were such an integral part of Bollywood films. I’m really happy I got the chance to return to my OG romantic roots with this one.”

Featuring Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed, 'Kaho Toh' enjoyed the soulful lyrics penned by Sachin Urmtosh. The music for the romantic number has been composed by Annkur R Pathakk, while Altamash Faridi has crooned the qawwali segment of the song.

Shedding further light on his experience of working on 'Kaho Toh', Armaan added, “This is also my first collaboration with Annkur, and I really love what he’s done with the song. The blend of that classic Bollywood romance with the Qawwali elements gives it a beautiful character of its own. I’m really excited for people to hear this one.”

Before this, the makers of 'Prem Keetanu' unveiled the peppy track ‘Undi Bundi’ from the movie.

The musical album for the drama, comprising 7 songs, will enjoy voices by some well-known singers such as Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Papon, Jubin Nautiyal, Madhur Sharma, Altamash Faridi, Shashi Suman and Brijesh Shandilya.

Made under the direction of Apoorv Singh Karki, the primary cast of the movie includes Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay, along with others.

Backed by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, 'Prem Keetanu' shares the tale of a group of youngsters navigating through friendship, first love, one-sided love, and heartbreaks.

Co-presented by Phars Films, along with Bhavana Studios, 'Prem Keetanu' is slated for a theatrical release on October 2 this year.

--IANS

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