May 11, 2026 12:11 PM हिंदी

Armaan Malik on attending Gold Gala: Meeting John Legend was a memorable moment for me

Armaan Malik on attending Gold Gala: Meeting John Legend was a memorable moment for me

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik attended his first-ever Gold House Gala as a special guest and said that meeting names such as John Legend, whose musicality he deeply respects, was a memorable moment for him.

Accompanied by his wife, Aashna Shroff, the singer made an appearance at the prestigious event held at The Music Center in Los Angele

Armaan said in a statement, “Being at the Gold Gala was such a special experience for me. To represent India and our music in a room filled with so many influential voices and creatives from around the world felt deeply meaningful. It’s amazing to see our music and culture continue to travel globally while still staying rooted in authenticity.”

The singer said that it was incredibly inspiring being around artists, entrepreneurs and storytellers who have been breaking barriers for years.

“Including our very own Priyanka Chopra, whose journey I’ve genuinely admired and looked up to. Meeting someone like John Legend, whose artistry and musicality I deeply respect, was also a really memorable moment for me,” he added.

The theme for the evening, “Modern Gold.” For the gala, he wore a specially curated ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock. As 2026 marks the Year of the Fire Horse, the outfit drew inspiration from the theme and symbolised intensity, creativity, ambition, and high momentum, while also reflecting freedom and independence.

Armaan said: “For the gala, I wore Falguni & Shane Peacock, one of my favourite Indian designers. The horse detailing they incorporated into the bandhgala felt especially personal because it symbolises strength, freedom, ambition and forward movement.”

“It ties in beautifully into the energy of the Year of the Fire Horse, which made the entire look feel very aligned with where I am in life and creatively right now.”

--IANS

dc/

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