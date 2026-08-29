Armaan Jain shares rare, unseen childhood moment with cousin Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actor and entrepreneur Armaan Jain marked Raksha Bandhan with a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he shared a rare childhood picture featuring his cousin Kareena Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Armaan, son of Rima Jain, gave a glimpse into his childhood memories through a collection of throwback photographs. The pictures captured candid moments with his cousins and offered a peek into the close-knit Kapoor family. He also shared a glimpse of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, including a series of family photographs. Among them, a rare picture featuring a young Kareena Kapoor posing with her cousins Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, and Nitasha Nanda stood out.

The blurry throwback image featured a young Kareena Kapoor smiling as she held little Armaan or Aadar in her arms while posing for the camera. Nitasha Nanda was also seen sitting beside her. Other photos showed Armaan posing with his cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Nitasha Nanda. The carousel also featured glimpses from his childhood with his mother, Rima Jain, along with moments from the family’s present-day Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

One candid picture showed Armaan feeding Karisma Kapoor a sweet after she tied a rakhi on his wrist. The image also featured Randhir Kapoor seated on a couch during the celebrations.

For the caption, Armaan Jain simply wrote, “Happy Rakhi to all my beautiful sisters ! Love you always! #rakhi #love #peace.”

Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain are the sons of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain. They belong to the illustrious Kapoor family, with their mother Rima being the daughter of legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor. The brothers are maternal cousins of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor.

Armaan was recently in the spotlight for creating and producing a Netflix documentary special commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The special brought together members of the Kapoor family for an intimate, nostalgia-filled lunch, where they looked back on their family legacy, shared cherished memories, and celebrated their rich history through conversations over food.

--IANS

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