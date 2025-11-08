Arjun Rampal enchants with his menace avatar as the Angel of Death in 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) The makers of the highly discussed action entertainer "Dhurandhar" have unveiled Arjun Rampal’s latest poster from the drama, introducing him as the 'Angel of Death'.

Arjun looks absolutely deadly with an unflinching stare, dense beard, a cigar in his hand, fire in his eyes, and a rugged demeanour.

The makers further informed that the official trailer of "Dhurandhar" will be released on 12th November at 12:12 pm, adding to the anticipation for the already hyped drama.

Sharing the gripping poster with the netizens, protagonist Ranveer Singh wrote on social media, “The Angel of Death. The countdown begins - 4 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December (sic).”

Arjun loves to constantly push his boundaries as an actor and has attempted something similar with his next “Dhurandhar”.

In a statement given earlier, he shed light on his character, saying that his role in the movie is not like anything he has seen before.

Arjun shared, "This film isn’t anything like I have seen before. It’s a well-researched and fantastically made film with every department of the unit putting in their best. I hugged Aditya soon after seeing the incredible outpour of love.”

He further stated that the story of the movie carries a level of grey shade.

“The story carries a certain level of grudge and grey shade, and that is something very new and unseen for the audience. I couldn't believe the way Aditya Dhar pulled it off and made all of us look unbelievable," the 'Rock On!!' actor added.

"Dhurandhar" features a talented cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, "Dhurandhar" is gearing up to hit the theatres globally on December 5.

--IANS

