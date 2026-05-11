May 11, 2026 4:13 PM हिंदी

Arjun Kapoor marks 14 years in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade: Parma still feels like the beginning

Arjun Kapoor marks 14 years in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade: Parma still feels like the beginning

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated 14 years in Bollywood as his debut drama "Ishaqzaade" completed one more year of being released on Monday.

Dropping a few sketches of his popular scenes from the drama, Arjun claimed that his character Parma still feels like the beginning of his cinematic journey, which he intends to take forward with exciting projects ahead.

Arjun penned on his official Instagram handle, "14 years later, Parma still feels like the beginning of everything. #Ishaqzaade was the start of my journey as an actor, in cinema and with all of you…And it continues (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Helmed and directed by Habib Faisal, "Ishaqzaade" has been backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

With Parineeti Chopra as the female lead, the romantic actioner further starred Gauahar Khan, Natasha Rastogi, Anil Rastogi, and Shashank Khaitan in ancillary roles, along with others.

"Ishaqzaade" is an official remake of the 2009 Bengali drama "Dujone".

Set against the backdrop of a fictional town of Almor in Uttar Pradesh, the drama shares the journey of Parma Chauhan (Played by Arjun) and Zoya Qureshi (Played by Parineeti), who belong to rival political families. Their passionate romance ends up shaking the deeply rooted religious divides in the society.

While the film marked Arjun’s primary appearance on the big screen, it was Parineeti's second project after her debut with "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl" in 2011.

Shifting our focus to Arjun's recent projects, he last appeared in the romantic comedy "Mere Husband Ki Biwi", co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie failed to perform well at the box office.

Arjun has yet to announce his next project.

Additionally, he was also recently seen as the primary antagonist in Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again".

He ended up receiving a lot of acclaim for his performance in the cop drama.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Himesh Reshammiya's anniversary wish for wife Sonia Kapoor: You are the soul behind my melody

Himesh Reshammiya's anniversary wish for wife Sonia Kapoor: You are the soul behind my melody

Gold ETF inflows jump 34 pc amid geopolitical uncertainty: AMFI data

Gold ETF inflows jump 34 pc in April, equity mutual funds attract Rs 38,440 crore

IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar is becoming sort of an artist now, says Rayudu

IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar is becoming sort of an artist now, says Rayudu

Essar Energy Transition unveils landmark in-country value overview report

Essar Energy Transition unveils landmark in-country value overview report

IPL 2026: When and where to watch GT vs SRH, know all details

IPL 2026: When and where to watch GT vs SRH, know all details

Arjun Kapoor marks 14 years in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade: Parma still feels like the beginning

Arjun Kapoor marks 14 years in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade: Parma still feels like the beginning

Came for cash but left with a cut at this 'ATM' in Patna’s Danapur?

Came for cash but left with a cut at this 'ATM' in Patna’s Danapur?

IT employees’ body seeks mandatory WFH advisory amid fuel conservation push

IT employees’ body seeks mandatory WFH advisory amid fuel conservation push

All you need to know about Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act

All you need to know about Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act

Pakistan: 35 injured after fire at customs warehouse in Balochistan (File image)

Pakistan: 35 injured after fire at customs warehouse in Balochistan