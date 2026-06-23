Arjun Das about working in Pawan Kalyan's OG2: If Annaya calls, I will be there! (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Arjun Das, who had played an important role in director Sujeeth's action entertainer 'They call him OG', featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, has now said that he hopes to be a part of the sequel as well and that he will be there, if his "annaya" (Pawan Kalyan) calls him.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Arjun Das, while replying to a question on whether he had received a confirmation that he would be a part of the sequel of Pawan Kalyan's 'OG2', said, " I am assuming I should be a part of it because he has asked me to take her to Bombay and leave in part one. But again, I think it is too initial as of now because we have just started discussions in the movie.

We don't have clarity in terms of when they are going to start shooting. But if Pawan sir calls me... I call him Annaya now...So, if Annaya calls, I will be there. There are no second thoughts about it."

It may be recalled that the actor, a few days ago, had expressed delight over the production house Pawan Kalyan Creative Works confirming a second part of the film.

Quoting the tweet put out by the production house confirming the making of a second part, Arjun Das had tweeted a series of images including those of a fire symbol and two blasts.

For the unaware, the production house had, while responding to requests from fans for a second part, in its tweet, said, "As promised, he will. The timing, he will let us know. Once @Sujeethsign returns from abroad, we will discuss. #OG2

The success of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' has become one of the most defining moments in his cinematic journey. The stylish gangster drama, directed by Sujeeth, showcased Pawan Kalyan in a role that perfectly blended intensity, charisma, and emotion.

The film reignited a renewed passion for cinema in Pawan Kalyan, who openly expressed admiration for the world and characters created by Sujeeth.

The excitement surrounding an OG sequel has now reached new heights following the latest statement from Pawan Kalyan Creative Works.

--IANS

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