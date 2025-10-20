October 20, 2025 12:14 PM हिंदी

Arjun Bijlani says, 'This Diwali, the trophy, light & happiness are all home'

Arjun Bijlani, Happy Diwali

Mumbai Oct 20 (IANS) For actor Arjun Bijlani, this year, Diwali has become even more special as he recently lifted the 'Rise and Fall Season 1' trophy.

Arjun is celebrating the festival of lights with immense gratitude and joy as “This Diwali feels extra special because the trophy is home — and with it, light and happiness are all home too".

Expressing his delight, the 'Naagin' actor shared, “I feel so happy to be back home celebrating Diwali with my family after such an exciting journey. The past few months have been intense, but moments like these make it all worthwhile.”

Arjun believes that true celebration begins when he’s with his loved ones - especially his better half, Neha, and son Ayaan.

“For me, Diwali is all about that feeling of togetherness. Lighting diyas, performing the puja, and spending time with Neha and Ayaan is what truly fills my heart. The brightness outside only reflects the happiness within,” he said.

Having brought home the 'Rise and Fall' trophy just days before Diwali, Arjun claimed that the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. He admitted, “It feels like the universe aligned everything beautifully. Winning the show was on the list always, but bringing the trophy home during Diwali — it’s a blessing. It’s a reminder that hard work, faith, and positivity always pay off.”

Amidst all the celebration, Arjun also took a moment to reflect on the year gone by. “This festival teaches me to be thankful — for my family, my fans, and everyone who supports me unconditionally. The light of Diwali reminds me that no matter how challenging the journey, there’s always brightness waiting ahead," he reflected.

For Arjun, this Diwali is more than a celebration — it’s a moment of homecoming, victory, and peace.

“At the end of the day, no award or achievement feels complete until I’m home with my family. That’s where my real happiness lies,” the 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actor concluded.

