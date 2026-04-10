April 10, 2026 8:22 AM हिंदी

Archana Puran Singh says her ‘kanjoos’ habits help protect the environment

Archana Puran Singh says her ‘kanjoos’ habits help protect the environment

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune, actress Archana Puran Singh will be seen sharing a meaningful insight into her habit of being 'kanjoos,' (miser) further explaining that her actually comes from her concern for the environment.

During a conversation with Akshay Kumar, who hosts the quiz reality show, she spoke about how she avoids wasting everyday items.

Archana said, “Jab restaurant mein jaate hain na, itna bada tissue leke aate hain, thoda use karke fek dete hain. Main thoda sa aadha use karti hoon aur baaki tissue main nahi fekti, main apne bag mein rakh leti hoon. Phir lipstick nikalne ke liye ya kuch pochne ke liye use karti hoon. So this is my kanjusi. Koi purani cheez ho jaye, use fekna nahi hai uska jhadan bana lo, pocha bana lo.”

Archana further added that she still has clothes that are 25–30 years old. She said people often tell her to throw them away because fashion changes, but she believes fashion always comes back.

“Mere paas kapde hain 25 se 30 saal purane. Log bolte hain fek do, fashion change ho jata hai, lekin fashion wapas bhi aata hai yaar. Purane kapde kabhi mat fekho.”

Archana Puran Singh who has been apart of the industry for almost four decades, has spoken about environmental conservation in her vlogs on her YouTube channel as well.

For the uninitiated, the actress is married to Bollywood actor Parmeet Sethi.

The actress has been a part of many movies but she is most loved and remembered for character potrayal of Mrs. Briganza, from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal.

–IANS

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