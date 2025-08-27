Apple’s iPhone 17 launch set for Sep 9 with major upgrades

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Tech giant Apple on Tuesday announced the date of its next big global event — September 9 — with a tagline “Awe dropping” that would take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in the state of California in the US.

The company is all set to reveal more about the iPhone 17 lineup during the annual event.

Apple is likely to announce a regular and two Pro phones, and it is expected to replace the Plus with a new and slim iPhone 17 Air model. The Air device reportedly has a thickness of 5.5 mm with a 6.6-inch screen.

It would make the new iPhone 17 Air 0.08 inches thinner than the current gen models, according to reports.

The base iPhone 17 is reported to have a new and bigger 6.3-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate instead of 60Hz in previous years.

The tech giant is also expected to update the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 devices.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 would be a notable update amid the trio, with a bigger screen and faster charging support.

Apple may also announce AirPods Pro 3, three years after the previous generation of Pro AirPods were released.

It’s also another opportunity for Apple to talk about its Liquid Glass software revamp and the future of Apple Intelligence features like AI upgrades for Siri, reports The Verge.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced it will open doors to its first store in Pune -- Apple Koregaon Park -- on September 4. This will be the company's fourth own retail store in the country.

This opening marks a significant expansion for Apple in the country, offering customers in Pune new ways to explore and buy Apple products, and experience Apple’s exceptional service in person, the iPhone maker said in a statement.

The barricade for Apple Koregaon Park was revealed following last week’s announcement in Bengaluru, where Apple Hebbal will open on September 2.

Adorned with rich, vibrant feathers inspired by the Peacock - India’s national bird and a symbol of pride - the artwork celebrates Apple’s third and fourth stores in India.

