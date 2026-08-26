Apple, Samsung smartphones account for 26 pc of global sales in Q2: Report

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Apple and Samsung smartphones accounted for 26 per cent of global smartphone unit sales in the second quarter of 2026, up 2 per cent year-on-year even as the overall market declined 11 per cent, according to a report released on Wednesday.

As per analysis of Counterpoint Research, Apple's iPhone 17 was the world's best-selling smartphone during the quarter and accounting for 6 per cent of global smartphone unit sales.

It further showed Apple and Samsung each secured five spots in the global top 10 with their combined share highlighting the growing concentration of sales among leading premium and high-volume models.

In addition, the contribution of the top 10 smartphones remained elevated as brands focused on premium and key volume-driving devices while navigating a global RAM shortage.

Apple's unit sales grew 5 per cent year-on-year in the quarter despite the broader market decline, Karn Chauhan, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said.

iPhone sales increased across India, Japan and the Middle East and Africa, while sales in South Korea nearly doubled year-on-year, driven by the iPhone 17 series, he added.

The base iPhone 17 remained the best-selling smartphone globally, supported by upgrades that narrowed its gap with the Pro models. Strong demand for premium devices also boosted sales of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, aided by trade-in programmes, promotions and financing options, according to him.

The report further showed that the iPhone 17e also featured among the top 10 smartphones, supported by additions including MagSafe and higher internal storage at the same price as its predecessor. The model remained popular in the US and Japan, helped by carrier promotions.

On the Android side, Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra was the best-selling Android smartphone in the quarter which is the first time an ultra-premium Android device topped Android sales in a June quarter, Counterpoint said.

The later launch of the Galaxy S26 series compared with the Galaxy S25 series shifted more sales into the second quarter. The Galaxy S26 Ultra accounted for more than half of the series' sales and outperformed its predecessor, the report said.

Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research Harshit Rastogi said the Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display and enhanced AI capabilities helped differentiate it from competing smartphones.

Additionally, Samsung's 'Galaxy A' series also maintained a strong presence among the top-selling devices, supported by affordability, broad availability and value for money.

The report said that all 'Galaxy A' series smartphones in the top 10 offer six years or more of software support, in line with consumers keeping smartphones for longer replacement cycles.

--IANS

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