Apple expands retail presence in India with Noida store, 5th in country

Noida, Dec 10 (IANS) In a boost to India’s electronics manufacturing growth story, US tech giant Apple on Wednesday previewed Apple Noida, its first retail store here and fifth in the country so far.

The new store brings together Apple’s full lineup of products and services. Customers can explore and shop the latest generation of iPhone, receive personalised support and expert guidance, and participate in 'Today at Apple' sessions, said the company.

“Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple retail, and we’re excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

“Our team members are thrilled to deepen our connections with customers across this vibrant city and help them experience the best of Apple,” O’Brien added.

At Apple Noida, located at DLF Mall of India, more than 80 team members are ready to help customers shop for the latest Apple products — including the latest iPhone series; Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 models; and the all-new iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro — both powered by the M5 chip.

Customers can take advantage of Apple’s retail services, including personalised setup and support — making it quick and seamless to switch to iOS for the first time, as well as Apple Trade In and financing options.

Apple’s retail journey in India began with the launch of its first two stores -- Mumbai’s BKC and Delhi’s Saket -- in April 2023.

In their first year, the two outlets reportedly generated nearly Rs 800 crore in combined revenue, making them among Apple’s best-performing stores worldwide.

Interestingly, the smaller Saket store contributed almost 60 per cent of total sales.

—IANS

na/