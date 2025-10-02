APEDA showcases India’s agri-food strengths as export partner at World Food India

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Through its active participation at the just-concluded ‘World Food India 2025’, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has reaffirmed its mission to build a globally competitive agri-food export sector, Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

APEDA participated as the Export Partner at the 4th edition of World Food India (WFI) 2025 here.

With 142 exhibitors and 120 stalls, APEDA’s pavilion showcased the diversity of India’s agri-food sector, including GI-tagged products, Basmati rice, millets, organic produce, livestock products, and value-added foods.

The pavilion also featured dedicated thematic zones such as the GI Gallery, Fresca Zone, Basmati Export Development Foundation stall, and a BHARTI Zone focused on startups and innovation, according to a Ministry statement.

Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA, said that ‘World Food India 2025’ has been a milestone in showcasing India’s agri-food potential to the world.

“As Export Partner, APEDA successfully brought together more than 140 exhibitors and over 500 buyers from 68 countries, enabling thousands of business meetings and new opportunities for exporters,” he mentioned.

The Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet, the MoU with LuLu Hypermarket, and the BHARTI Initiative together reflect APEDA’s commitment to empowering startups, strengthening international partnerships, and building a future-ready, innovation-driven export ecosystem, he further stated.

The Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) attracted leading supermarket chains such as Walmart, Nesto, Al Madina, Mustafa Singapore, and Choithram.

Over 4,654 curated B2B meetings were held during the event, providing Indian exporters and startups an unprecedented platform to explore new markets, showcase innovative products, and establish long-term business linkages.

The BHARTI Initiative was another major highlight at WFI 2025, with a dedicated stall and an interactive seminar on “From Farm to Global Markets: Startup-Driven Innovation for Agri-Food Exports.”

The session brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to deliberate on strategies for empowering 100 agri-food ventures through mentorship, branding, technology adoption, and global market intelligence.

—IANS

na/