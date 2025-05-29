May 29, 2025 3:48 PM हिंदी

Aparshakti Khurana’s ‘Lafzaan’ is an ode to silence that binds love

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana released his latest track ‘Lafzaan’. The track follows his song ‘Zaroor’ which was released last year. ‘Lafzaan’ is an intimate, unforgettable, and a soulful ode to silence, love, and everything that remains unsaid.

Dropping exactly one year after his much loved single Zaroor, Lafzaan is a continuation of the same emotional honesty and Aparshakti’s journey as a singer-songwriter. With his signature tenderness, he brings those familiar late-night feelings to life that were too big to fit into words. The song delves into the emotions of separation, and everything that is left unsaid, especially when it comes to love and longing.

Talking about the song, Aparshakti Khurana said in a statement, “I am overwhelmed by all the love I received for Zaroor, and I’m overjoyed that so many people could relate to the song on a personal level. Similarly, Lafzaan is a deeply personal piece for me, and I’ve always wanted to continue sharing stories grounded in genuine emotion”.

He further mentioned, “This is a track about the kind of love that lingers after words run out. I’ve always believed in music that connects deeply, and with Lafzaan, I hope that listeners find comfort in knowing that love doesn’t need loud declarations. Sometimes it’s in the silence, in the Lafzaan we never say”.

Aparshakti has created the song in collaboration Vishav Dhaliwal, and produced by Mir Desai. The track blends a contemporary ballad style melody with a soft, desi warmth. It is described as a love letter set to music, the track explores what happens when emotions outgrow language.

The song is perfect for 2:00 am thoughts that one can’t explain. It is also suitable for long nighttime drives, or even lazy Sunday mornings tugging at the heartstrings.

