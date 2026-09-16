Any 'boundary cooperation' between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories completely unacceptable: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Reiterating that it has never recognised the so-called 'China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement' of 1963 and have consistently maintained that it is illegal and invalid, India on Wednesday rejected a boundary joint commission created by China and Pakistan, saying that any so-called boundary cooperation between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories would be "completely unacceptable".

"We have seen reports in this regard. Our position on this matter is clear and consistent. There is no boundary between Pakistan and China. We reject the so-called Joint Commission, which is without any legal basis. The entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to enter into arrangements concerning Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while responding to media queries on the so-called 'Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission'.

"We resolutely oppose and reject any attempts to alter the status of these occupied territories or legitimise illegal occupation, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Any so-called boundary cooperation between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories would be completely unacceptable and would have no bearing whatsoever on India's sovereignty over these territories. Instead of engaging in such theatrics, we call on Pakistan to immediately vacate from areas under its illegal and forcible occupation," the MEA spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed the "operationalisation" of the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission as a "significant milestone" for Pakistan- China relations, mentioning that the two sides on Wednesday set the stage for enhanced cooperation in border management, joint border surveys, trade flows and people to people connectivity.

Last month, India had urged its partners and stakeholders to reflect 'correct nomenclature' of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

"We are very clear that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, are integral and inalienable parts of India. That is the position," MEA spokesperson said when asked about India's position on foreign media misrepresenting the legal status of PoJK while reporting the ongoing unrest and atrocities committed by Pakistani forces in the region.

"These areas/territories were part of India, are part of India, and will continue to be part of India, and we would urge all our partners and stakeholders that they should reflect the correct nomenclature of the area the way we understand," he had added.

On July 29, the Indian Embassy in the US objected to the headline used by 'The New York Times' (NYT) in its report about PoJK, terming it as "misleading and incorrect." The embassy said that Pakistan has illegally occupied these territories and is using violence against the people of the region.

"Misleading and incorrect headline by The New York Times. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people," the Indian Embassy in the US had posted on X.

--IANS

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