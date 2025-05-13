Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli receive priceless insights on life from Swami Premanand

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Following his recent retirement from Test cricket, cricketer Virat Kohli, along with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, visited Vrindavan in Mathura.

The couple paid a visit to renowned spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, where they sought blessings and engaged in a heartfelt discussion on spirituality. Choosing to keep the visit simple and low-key, Virat and Anushka spent time in spiritual reflection, speaking with Maharaj about the path to divine realization and inner peace.

During the interaction, Anushka asked a thought-provoking question: “Baba, can chanting the Lord’s name alone lead us to liberation?” Maharaj responded with a smile, asking, “Are you happy?” When she nodded, he simply said, “Then it’s all good.”

Bhajan Marg, the official YouTube channel of Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj, shared a video of Anushka and Virat receiving spiritual insights from Swami Premanand. In the video, the spiritual leader offered profound reflections on the essence of divine grace, urging devotees to look beyond material success and focus on inner transformation. Speaking to the couple during the gathering, Maharaj emphasized that God’s mercy is not about granting abundance or worldly rewards—it is about bringing a sense of completeness that transforms one’s inner world.

“When God shows mercy,” he said, “it is not just a blessing—it is poornata, a sense of wholeness. Even those who have sinned can experience this completeness. That wholeness doesn't justify the sin, but it brings clarity that can change a life.”

Maharaj also explained that real change begins from within. “God's grace doesn’t increase wealth or fame—it changes your inner thinking,” he noted. “That inner shift destroys the negative impressions of countless lifetimes and leads to a better future.”

According to him, inner transformation eventually becomes one's outer nature. While external achievements like fame, victory, or prosperity may bring temporary joy, they often leave an inner void. “True peace comes not from the outside, but from within. When God grants completeness, He shows you a path—His path—the path of ultimate peace.”

The visit comes a day after Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of a legendary 14-year career.

