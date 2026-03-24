Anushka earns maiden call-up as India name squad for South Africa T20Is

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) India have named a Harmanpreet Kaur-led 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I away series against South Africa, starting from April 17, with Anushka Sharma getting a maiden call-up.

The five-match T20I series will get underway with two games at Durban on April 17 and 19. The action will then move to Johannesburg, which will host back-to-back matches on April 22 and 25, before the series concludes with the fifth and final T20I at Benoni on April 27.

The 22-year-old all-rounder from the Gujarat Giants, Anushka, has been rewarded for her stellar performance in the recently concluded WPL 2026, where she emerged as the most expensive uncapped player. She was a pivotal member of the Indian team that clinched the Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup.

After making her comeback during the Australia tour in February, Bharti Fulmali has retained her spot, providing depth to the middle order.

Fast bowler Kashvee Gautam also included in the touring party, strengthening India's seam department alongside Renuka Thakur and Arundhati Reddy.

Meanwhile, senior spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana has been left out along with youngster Vaishnavi Sharma, who was part of the T20I series against Australia in February, and allrounder Amanjot Kaur.

This series will serve as a preparation ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on June 12 in England.

The two teams which clashed in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will meet for the first time since India got the better of the Proteas to be crowned world champions in the 50-over format.

South Africa and India have been drawn in the same group at the T20 World Cup alongside Australia, Pakistan and two teams from the qualifiers.

India’s squad for South Africa Tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry (WK), Anushka Sharma

Schedule:

1st T20I - April 17, Durban

2nd T20I - April 19, Durban

3rd T20I - April 22, Johannesburg

4th T20I - April 25, Johannesburg

5th T20I - April 27, Benoni

--IANS

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