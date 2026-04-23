Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane's ‘Dug Dug’ to release in India this May

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) After creating a lot of buzz in the global festival circuit, filmmaker Ritwik Pareek’s comedy mystery satire "Dug Dug" will finally be released in India.

Jointly backed by Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Vasan Bala as executive producers, the Indian audience will be able to witness the drama on May 8.

Inspired by true events, the film revolves around a strong belief in a village that a deceased man’s motorbike grants wishes. However, the devotees are required to pray to the bike and also offer it alcohol.

Talking about "Dug Dug", Anurag Kashyap said, “I was blown away by Dug Dug, its storytelling, cinematography, and music".

“It was like a visual rave. I am stumped by the fact that this film hasn’t released theatrically. That got the four of us together, along with Ranjan, to release it. Fingers crossed it will receive the same love,” the 'Dev D maker added.

Vikramaditya Motwane shared, “Dug Dug is a fantastic and genuine Indian story about our society and our belief systems. Ritwik has told it with the perfect amount of irreverence and humour. I hope that the film can reach a wider audience.”

Ritwik Pareek, who has also written the film, added, “We’ve waited a long time for this and finally it’s happening. Not just happening, but happening with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani and Vasan Bala coming on board, filmmakers I have grown up watching and learning from, which makes it very special for me. I feel grateful and eternally thankful for all the support they are giving, it means a lot."

The core cast of the drama includes stars Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni, Yogendra Singh, and Durga Lal Saini.

Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021, "Dug Dug" screened at many international platforms such as the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala.

--IANS

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