Anupam Kher says ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ and its characters are ‘immortal’

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has called ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ one of those rare films that have the potential to make both the movie and its characters immortal, as the sequel to the much-loved film is all set to hit the screens.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he expressed gratitude for the love audiences have showered on his character and said that the “plot is bigger” this time.

“KHOSLA KA GHOSLA 2!. In every actor’s life, there are a few films that have the possibility of making both the film and its characters immortal. For me, Khosla Ka Ghosla is one of them. I feel very fortunate to be your Khosla saab—a character you have embraced with so much love.

And now… WE ARE BACK!” Anupam wrote as the caption.

The actor said: “Delighted to share the poster of KHOSLA KA GHOSLA 2, coming to cinemas on 5th March 2027!”

“The Khoslas will meet Khurana again… and the game of chess will begin! Is baar kaun kisko maat dega? The plot is bigger. The stakes are higher. And so is our excitement about bringing this much-loved world back to you! See you #Khiat the cinemas! Deal Pakki.”

'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' is set to be out on March 5 2027 . The announcement poster featured the primary cast wrapped in a bomb, made from what seemed to be property agreements, with Boman aka Khurana ready to set them all on fire.

Earlier, 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' was slated to be out in the cinema halls on 28th August 2026.

Directed by Priya Mishra and Prashant Bhagia, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2" has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath. The project will also see Kiran Juneja, Ranvir Shorey and Tara Sharma reprising their roles from the original drama.

Released in 2006, 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' shares the journey of Kamal Kishore Khosla (Kher), a middle-class Delhiite, and his family who wish to reclaim their land seized by a builder, Khurana.

--IANS

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