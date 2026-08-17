Anupam Kher reflects on his journey with David Dhawan on filmmaker’s 75th birthday

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a heartwarming message for filmmaker David Dhawan on his 75th birthday. On Sunday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared 2 pictures featuring him with the filmmaker.

He also penned a long note about their journey together, and the growth that they have seen together while working to reach the top in their respective domains.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday, my dearest, dearest David. I have known you for almost as long as I have known my career in cinema. You were the editor of my very first film, #Saaransh, and from there began a friendship and a cinematic journey that has lasted through 10 to 12 films. And so many wonderful years. I also remember those early days so vividly!! Your Lambretta scooter, your small flat on Carter Road, Lali’s egg bhurji and those special parathas, and above all, the warmth and love that surrounded it all”.

He further mentioned, “That feeling has stayed the same even today!! Touch wood. Working with you has always been a roller-coaster ride, but the joyful kind! You have this extraordinary ability to make shooting for your films look effortless. And perhaps your greatest gift is that you bring the same ease to life. Wherever you are, there is laughter, warmth, madness and joy. May you continue making films, telling stories, spreading happiness and remaining exactly the wonderful person you are. Love you, my friend. Happy Birthday. #DavidDhawan @Varun_dvn”.

Internet users took to the comments, and lauded their friendship. One user wrote, “When friendship is as deep as Saaransh and has lasted 40 years, the words reach straight to the heart. This style of yours and this respect for friendship is what truly makes you a legend, @AnupamPKher sir”.

Another wrote, “What a beautiful tribute to a friendship that has grown alongside a remarkable cinematic journey! David Dhawan’s warmth, humour, creativity and infectious energy have clearly made every chapter unforgettable. Wishing the legendary filmmaker a very Happy Birthday and many more years of laughter, love and incredible films”.

A 3rd user wrote, “the editor of your debut staying with you through film 10, 11, 12... that's the real success story”.

--IANS

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