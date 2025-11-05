Anupam Kher pens heartfelt wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Wednesday, veteran actor Anupam Kher has penned a heartfelt note filled with good wishes.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

He wrote as the caption: “Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Jayanti! Happy Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti to all.”

Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. One of the most celebrated and important Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak is highly revered by the Sikh community.

In other news, Anupam paid a special tribute to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday by recreating his iconic look from the 2000 film Mohabbatein.

The actor shared a video of himself dressed in a maroon sweater, reminiscent of the one Shah Rukh Khan wore in “Mohabbatein.”

Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Happy landmark Birthday my dearest #Shahrukh!! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life! Knowing you is a joyous and rich feeling! Your energy is infectious! This video even though is of more than 5mins of duration, but I could go on and on! Stay happy and live for another thousand years! This “sweater” look from #Mohabatien (minus the violin and hair) is specially for you on your special day! Love and prayers always! @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK #Friend.”

In the video, Anupam Kher said, “My dear Shahrukh, many many congratulations on your birthday. May God keep you very happy. May you be healthy and live a long life. And may all the happiness and peace of the world be with you. I didn't think I would make a video. I thought I would make a phone call. But so many memories are attached to me. And it's a landmark birthday for you. 60th birthday.”

“No one knows. You're not even 16 and you've reached 60. You're 10 years younger than me. It feels good to say this at this age. When we did ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, I think I was 35. No, I was 45. No, 35, 45, something. But I was always born to play fathers. And you will always be born to play sons, son-in-laws, younger brothers for the rest of your life. Even when you are 100 years old. Because some people are like that. You're a wonderful person. You're a great human being. And you're very loving.”

The 70-year-old actor went on to say, “Recently we were doing a picture together at the Filmfare Awards. Pictures were being taken from a little dark. And then you told Pooja that let's take it from the light. And I thought this man hasn't changed at all. We don't meet. We don't meet a lot. I would love to meet you."

"But I think the magic is that we don't meet a lot. And the magic is that we haven't done a film together for the last 15-20 years. I think after Happy New Year, I did not do any film with you. I used to get upset about it. Why haven't we worked together? Why aren't we making so many films? Why am I not in those films? But then I think the kind of magic we created together Dilwale, Dulhania Le Jayenge. The magic of the 90s is that something happens. That can't happen now.”

“I've learned a lot from you. And one day you told me, many years back you told me that looking at you, I feel like you peep inside like an X-ray. I think you have that quality. Because that's why you make everybody happy. Making everybody happy comes so naturally to you. India is a huge country and to make everybody happy is very impossible.

“And it's such a wonderful, amazing, warm feeling to have somebody as big a star as you are. You're a bigger human being than the star that you are. I think that's what is great about you,” added Anupam.

--IANS

dc/