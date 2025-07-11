July 11, 2025 2:21 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher on President watching ‘Tanvi The Great’: She’s the epitome of different but no less

Anupam Kher on President watching ‘Tanvi The Great’: She’s the epitome of different but no less

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Veteran star and filmmaker Anupam Kher is excited to showcase his upcoming film “Tanvi The Great” to the President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday and said that she’s the epitome of different but no less.

Talking to IANS about the special screening for the President, Anupam shared: “We are very excited because I think the President is the epitome of different but no less. I mean, where has she come from? And today, she has the biggest seat in our country and has such a big stature. I think this is so amazing.”

The President will be watching the film at a special screening held at the esteemed Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC). The others present at the screening will be debutant Shubhangi playing Tanvi, Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, the co-writers Ankur and Abhishek, and the technical members of the film.

The film boasts of powerhouse performers from Indian and International Cinema such as Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

The film also has two Oscar winners, the music director M.M. Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty. The cinematographer of the film is Keiko Nakahara from Japan.

Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC. The global distribution is handled by Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and AA Films, led by Anil Thadani. Tanvi The Great hits cinemas worldwide on July 18.

The film follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

World is on the brink of shift from digital to quantum economy: CERT-In

World gears up from digital to quantum economy shift: India's cyber agency

Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting

Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting

UK lawmakers highlight plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, call for strong action against Yunus govt

UK lawmakers highlight plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, call for strong action against Yunus govt

Adani Group to invest $100 billion over next five years: Gautam Adani

Adani Group to invest $100 billion over next five years: Gautam Adani

Ajay Devgn’s Jassi returns with full Punjabi flair in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ trailer

Ajay Devgn’s Jassi returns with full Punjabi flair in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ trailer

Gautam Adani urges entrepreneurs to build India’s first AI-powered spinal diagnostic platform

Gautam Adani urges entrepreneurs to build India’s first AI-powered spinal diagnostic platform

Sonam Bajwa on ‘Housefull 5’ emerging as highest-grossing Hindi comedy in North India: It truly feels humbling

Sonam Bajwa on ‘Housefull 5’ emerging as highest-grossing comedy in North India: It truly feels humbling

Oswal Pumps’ net profit drops over 20 pc quarterly, revenue slips nearly 4 pc

Oswal Pumps’ net profit drops over 20 pc on quarter, revenue slips nearly 4 pc

Hrishikesh Pandey says his knack for fitness is wired to army background

Hrishikesh Pandey says his knack for fitness is wired to army background

NSA Doval talks about India’s journey in 22 years, says ‘will have largest workforce by 2047’

NSA Doval talks about India’s journey in 22 years, says ‘will have largest workforce by 2047’