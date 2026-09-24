Anupam Kher honoured by Georgia Governor: Felt a deep sense of gratitude

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher has been feted with a commendation from the Governor in recognition of his contribution to cinema, education and the arts, as well as his role in strengthening the cultural ties between India and the US.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures and clips of himself as he was honoured with the commendation from the Governor of Georgia and First Lady Marty Kemp. He revealed that he even presented them with a “Rudraksh Mala from Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi.”

He wrote as the caption: “COMMENDATION FROM GOVERNOR OF GEORGIA, USA! PROUD! Standing in the Georgia State Capitol, home of the Georgia General Assembly, I felt a deep sense of gratitude as Governor Brian P. Kemp personally presented me with a commendation from the State of Georgia.”

“I was honoured to receive it in the presence of First Lady Marty Kemp. I was happy to present them with a Rudraksh Mala from Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi!”

The actor further wrote: “The commendation speaks of my work in cinema, education and the arts, and of the bond between India and the United States. To have that journey recognised so far from home is deeply moving.”

He said it was a pleasure to share the occasion with the “Consul General and Deputy Consul General of India in Atlanta, our tour promoters, and leaders of the Indian community.”

“This is the third such honour I have received in the United States during our tour in the past twenty days.”

Anupam asserted that actors are “not officially appointed to represent their country.”

“But what a wonderful feeling it is to be an unofficial cultural ambassador for India To share our stories, our art and a little bit of our country with people around the world. Honours like this bring me joy and remind me of that responsibility.”

He concluded: “My heartfelt thanks to Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp for their warmth and generosity. I will cherish this moment. Jai Hind!”

--IANS

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