Anupam Kher enters Gen Z world as he tries to decode ‘vibe’ culture

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Friday, took to social media to share a lighthearted post about modern Gen Z slang.

In his latest post on Instagram, he expressed his curiosity about the widely used term “vibe.” Anupam admitted that the word was not part of his growing-up vocabulary, which led him to wonder about its actual meaning. In the caption, the ‘special 26’ actor invited fans to help decode the term, suggesting that a “vibe” might be something that is felt rather than defined.

Sharing his image, Anupam wrote, “What is a vibe?? I have always wondered what this word, 'vibe,' actually means. We never used it while growing up. We would simply say, “Achhi photo hai!” But these days, every other comment says, “What a vibe!” I still can’t define it. But I have a feeling these pictures have one. Maybe a vibe is something you don’t explain… you just feel. Or maybe I’m completely wrong! You tell me… what vibe do these pictures give you?.”

In the image, the actor is seen dressed in a black t-shirt and shorts. Anupam happily posed for the camera. Reacting to his photo, actor Karan Tacker commented, “Sexy legs.” Television actor Puneet Vashist said, “The vibe is ever elegant ever humble and forever Sporty youthful& Passionate.”

Of late, Anupam Kher has been very active on Instagram as he regularly shares updates, reflections, and personal thoughts. Just a few days ago, he posted a heartfelt tribute to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, reflecting on their long-standing association and the significant impact Bhatt has had on his life and career.

Calling him a “destiny shaper,” Kher expressed deep gratitude for the guidance, opportunities, and life lessons he has received over the years. Taking to Instagram, the 71-year-old actor shared that their bond extends far beyond cinema and has played a defining role in shaping both his personal and creative journey.

--IANS

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