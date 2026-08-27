Anupam Kher ‘deeply saddened and horrified’ by Nepal floods: ‘I hope the world comes together to help’

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has expressed deep concern over the devastation caused by the sudden floods in Nepal.

He offered prayers for those who lost their lives and urged the world to come together to support those affected. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a video along with a heartfelt note, describing the visuals emerging from Nepal as "horrifying" and heartbreaking. He expressed his sympathies for families who have lost loved ones, as well as people whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed.

Sharing his video, the ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor wrote, “I pray for Nepal! Deeply saddened and horrified by the devastation caused by the sudden floods in Nepal. Lives lost. Families torn apart. Homes washed away. Helpless animals caught in the destruction. It is heartbreaking to imagine how, in a few moments, everything someone calls their own can disappear. Watching these scenes, I feel such helplessness. What words can possibly comfort someone who has lost a loved one? My heart goes out to the grieving families and to everyone living through this fear and uncertainty.”

The 71-year-old actor added, “I pray for the people of Nepal and for those affected across the border in Tibet. May those still waiting for help be reached. May those searching for their loved ones find them safe. And may those who have lost everything find support, shelter and a hand to hold. I hope the world comes together to help—with compassion, with urgency, and with whatever each of us can give. In this time of unimaginable sorrow, let us make sure they do not feel alone. #Nepal #Floods.”

In the video, Anupam could be heard saying, “Deeply saddened and horrified to see the devastation caused by flash floods in Nepal. Horrifying, it's horrifying. Visuals are coming in. Can't believe what must have happened actually over there. You can see every video says a frightening story and a frightening visual. Devastation to property, to human life, to animals, to fields. It's terrible, terrible. My heart goes out to people who have lost their lives, their families. This is one such situation where the words are absolutely worthless.”

“But the only thing one can do individually is to lend emotional support and also request the rest of the world to come forward and to help people of Nepal, Tibet. And I'm sure the devastation must have happened in China also and my sympathies with them. Indian government is doing their level best to help them.”

Several celebrities have expressed their concern and extended prayers for those affected by the devastating floods in Nepal.

The devastating flash floods that struck Nepal on August 26 have claimed at least 270 lives, with more than 800 people still reported missing. The floods caused widespread destruction, washing away villages and several project sites in areas along the Tibet border.

In response to the disaster, the Nepal Army has mobilised 14 helicopters and specialised disaster response teams to assist with ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

--IANS

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