Anupam Kher completes ‘Shri Rambhoomi’ shoot, calls film a ‘deep spiritual experience’

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has completed shooting for his upcoming film “Shri Rambhoomi,” in which he portrays the role of late Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal.

Sharing the wrap-up announcement, the ‘Special 26’ actor described the film as a deeply meaningful and spiritual experience. Taking to Instagram, Anupam reflected on how certain films leave a lasting impact beyond an actor’s professional journey. Sharing a series of photos and videos, Anupam wrote, “My work on the film Shri Rambhoomi has been completed. Some films give an actor the satisfaction of knowing that they have done good work. Some bring the pride of being part of a significant and important cinematic project. But there are some films that touch not just an actor but a human being at the deepest level. They purify the soul and fill the heart with a profound and peaceful spiritual experience.”

“Shri Rambhoomi is one such film for me. It is a matter of great honour and a blessing from Lord Shri Ram that I had the opportunity to portray the role of Shri Ashok Singhal Ji. His dedication, perseverance, and invaluable contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the vision of a grand temple for Ram Lalla are beyond words.”

The 71-year-old actor added, “I wholeheartedly thank the producer, director, my co-actors, and every member of the film's unit. Their contribution to my performance has been invaluable. Very soon, Shri Rambhoomi will be presented before you all. Jai Shri Ram! #ItIsAWrap #ShriRambhoomi #JaiShriRam.”

The photo carousel features Anupam Kher in character as Ashok Singhal, along with pictures of the actor posing with the film’s team.

“Shri Ram Bhoomi,” centered on the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, will chronicle the decades-long journey surrounding the temple and the key events associated with it. Directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh, the film features Anupam Kher as late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal. The upcoming drama also stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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