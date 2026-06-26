Anupam Kher announces comeback to Bengali Films with new project after 26 years

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced his return to Bengali cinema after a gap of 26 years.

Addressing the media, the actor revealed that his production house will be backing a new Bengali project. He also expressed excitement about reconnecting with the industry that has greatly influenced his artistic journey. Anupam shared, “Anupam Kher Studio, our company, is going to make a Bengali film after 26 years with Friends Communication and Mr. Firdausul Hassan. And for that, we have come to inform you officially. The film I made 26 years ago, Bariwali, with Rituparno Ghosh. Now we are making it here. We want to set up a school here, an acting school.”

“The Chief Minister has given a lot of good wishes. And he wants to bring many positive changes. He wants to take Bengal to the next level, which is possible. And the name of our film is Shuru Theke Shuru. Let’s start from the beginning. And I told him that let’s start from the beginning. And we need your support.”

The 71-year-old actor went on to state, “This film industry—we have learned everything from here. Whether it is music, cinema, Manikda, Mrinal Sen, or writers like Bankim Chandra Chatterjee—we have learned everything from here. So officially, we want to give them good wishes and tell them that we are making this film.”

Bengali film “Bariwali” was directed by Rituparno Ghosh and produced by Anupam Kher. It featured Kirron Kher, Roopa Ganguly, and Chiranjeet Chakraborty. Anupam’s wife received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

--IANS

ps/