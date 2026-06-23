Anup Soni credits FIL Raj Babbar for ‘successfully bridging serious theatre and mainstream Hindi cinema’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Anup Soni penned a heartfelt birthday note for his father-in-law, veteran actor Raj Babbar on his 74th birthday on June 23.

The actor praised Raj Babbar for successfully bridging serious theatre with mainstream Hindi cinema over the course of his illustrious career.

Taking to his social media account, Anup shared a video that showed him warmly embracing Raj Babbar.

The actor wrote on the video, 'Happy Birthday Papa!'

Sharing the post, Anup expressed his emotions and wrote, 'Life has a wonderful way of bringing people together. A respected senior from National School of Drama(NSD), a distinguished public figure, and for the last fifteen years, my father-in-law.”

He added, “One of the rare NSD graduates to successfully bridge serious theatre and mainstream Hindi cinema, emerging as a leading hero while remaining equally committed to meaningful cinema and his craft.”

He further wrote, “What I admire most is not the achievements, but the dignity, self-respect, and quiet strength with which he has lived his life. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more meaningful years ahead. Always grateful for your affection and guidance. Happy Birthday.”

For the uninitiated, Anup is married to actress Juhi Babbar, who is the daughter of Raj Babbar and theatre personality Nadira Babbar. The couple tied the knot in 2011.

Talking about Raj Babbar, the actor has been a graduate of the National School of Drama.

He made his film debut with 'Kissa Kursi Ka' in 1978 and went on to become one of the leading actors of the 1980s. Over the years, he delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Insaaf Ka Tarazu', 'Nikaah', 'Aaj Ki Awaaz', 'Agar Tum Na Hote', 'Mazdoor', 'Santaan', amongst many others.

On the personal front, Raj Babbar is married to Nadira Babbar and is the father of actress Juhi Babbar and actor Arya Babbar. His relationship with late actress Smita Patil had also made headlines in the 1980s.

The couple has a son, actor Prateik Smita Patil. For the uninitiated, Smita Patil passed away shortly after Prateik's birth in 1986.

–IANS

rd/