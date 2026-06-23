Anu Aggarwal reveals why she rejected multiple film offers during her career

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Former actress Anu Aggarwal has opened up about her decision to turn down several film offers during her acting career.

In a recent post on Instagram, she revealed the thought process behind her selective approach to roles. The ‘Aashiqui’ actress shared that her choices were guided by a strong sense of responsibility towards audiences. Anu emphasized that she often questioned the value a film would offer to viewers who invested both time and money. Sharing her photo, she wrote, “You first. One of the things that troubled me as an actor was this: people paid to watch my films. That may sound obvious, but I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Many of them came from middle-class and lower-middle-class families. Some would save up for that ticket. Some would go out of their way to buy it. And I kept asking myself: are we giving them something worth more than what they paid for?.”

She added, “That question changed the way I chose the films I agreed to act in. It wasn’t enough for a film to be successful. It had to deserve its audience. Perhaps that’s one reason I turned down so many offers. It wasn’t only about being typecast or choosing the right role. I felt a responsibility towards the people sitting in the theatre. The audience had given me everything. The least I could do was respect their time, attention, and trust.”

In her career, Anu Aggarwal rose to fame with the 1990 romantic drama “Aashiqui” opposite Rahul Roy. Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial became a massive success, with its soundtrack emerging as the highest-selling Bollywood album at the time of its release. She later appeared in several Hindi films, including “Ghazab Tamasha,” “King Uncle,” “Khal-Naaikaa,” “The Cloud Door,” “Janam Kundli,” and “Ram Shastra.”

--IANS

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