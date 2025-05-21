May 21, 2025 5:21 PM हिंदी

Anti-encroachment drive intensifies in UP's Sambhal, illegal constructions demolished

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), May 21 (IANS) In a decisive move to reclaim public spaces and improve urban infrastructure, the Municipal Corporation of Sambhal launched a vigorous anti-encroachment drive early Wednesday morning, officials said.

As part of the ongoing road widening campaign, several unauthorised structures were demolished along key routes, including Chandausi Road.

The operation began which began on Tuesday, continued on Wednesday, with bulldozers deployed to clear encroachments obstructing public pathways.

In a notable display of cooperation, many shopkeepers voluntarily began dismantling their illegal extensions even before the municipal teams arrived.

Municipal Council Executive Officer Dr Mani Bhushan Tiwari personally supervised the operation, ensuring smooth execution and coordination among the teams.

Speaking to IANS, he said: “This initiative is crucial for the cleanliness and beautification of the city.”

“We are acting on directives from the District Magistrate to make the area encroachment-free, especially before the onset of the monsoon. Clearing the drains and widening the roads are top priorities,” he said.

The campaign is part of a broader urban development plan aimed at decongesting major intersections and improving traffic flow.

Earlier on Tuesday, the administration demolished the Police Assistance Centre located at the Chandausi intersection of the city. The structure, which fell within the road widening zone, was dismantled in the presence of SDM Vandana Mishra and officials from the Regulation Department.

Prior to demolition, the electricity meter was removed and the premises were cleared of all belongings.

This bold move underlines the administration’s commitment to impartial enforcement of law, signaling that even government structures will not be spared if they hinder public infrastructure projects.

The road widening efforts are expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and enhance the overall urban experience for residents and commuters alike.

--IANS

skp/pgh

