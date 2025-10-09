October 09, 2025 4:17 PM हिंदी

Anshula Kapoor reveals people who have remained constant through every phase of her life

Anshula Kapoor reveals people who have remained constant through every phase of her life

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Anshula Kapoor, has opened up about the special people who have remained constant throughout every phase of her life.

Sharing her heartfelt reflections, she highlighted the friends and family who have stood by her side through all of life’s ups and downs. On Thursday, Anshula took to her Instagram handle and posted a video from her glitzy Ghor Dhana ceremony. The video montage captures Anshula Kapoor’s heartwarming moments with her family, siblings, and close friends, including Rohan Thakkar, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Khushi, and others.

One sweet moment shows Khushi planting a tender kiss on Anshula’s cheek, with Janhvi standing nearby. In another, her doting father is seen kissing his daughter affectionately. For the caption, Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Same people, new memories. Same love, louder laughs My constants through every version of me. Lucky, loved, and laughing a little louder because of you all.”

Arjun’s sister also added Saiyaara’s trending track, “Tum Ho Toh,” as the background score for the video.

On October 2, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar celebrated their engagement with a traditional Ghor Dhana ceremony. The private ceremony in Mumbai marked a special milestone in the couple’s long-standing relationship. Close family and friends were present, including Arjun Kapoor and cousins Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor, who gathered to bless the newly engaged pair.

Earlier, Anshula Kapoor shared an emotional note about the ceremony, calling it “a fairy tale come true.” She dedicated her message to her late mother, Mona Kapoor, expressing that the engagement was everything she had ever dreamed of.

Her post read, “Dear Ma, You were right - fairytales can be real...The Gordhana was everything Ro and I dreamt of - pieces of us, and pieces of you, woven into every detail. From the rajnigandha you loved, to the wall of family photos, the old rom-coms we used to watch together, the hand written letters Ro has written to me over the years, and all our favourite nostalgic sweet treats.. it felt like we were walking through our own memory lane.” (sic)

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

India’s tech and AI innovations transforming millions of lives: Minister

India’s tech and AI innovations transforming millions of lives: Minister

'SAKSHAM': India's new eye in the sky to neutralise aerial threats

'SAKSHAM': India's new eye in the sky to neutralise aerial threats

Women's WC: South Africa elect to bowl against India as rain delays start

Women's WC: South Africa elect to bowl against India as rain delays start

2nd Test: Want to give Reddy game time in India to prepare him for overseas tours, says Gill

2nd Test: Want to give Reddy game time in India to prepare him for overseas tours, says Gill

India and UK vow to counter violent extremism, bolster defence partnership

India and UK vow to counter violent extremism, bolster defence partnership

From fruits to textiles, GST rejig to boost Arunachal Pradesh's economy

From fruits to textiles, GST rejig to boost Arunachal Pradesh's economy

Harman Baweja shares the reason behind casting Arshad Warsi as a cop in ‘Bhagwat: Chapter 1 – Raakshas’

Harman Baweja shares the reason behind casting Arshad Warsi as a cop in ‘Bhagwat: Chapter 1 – Raakshas’

Jhye Richardson set to resume bowling, aims for Test return

I'm making good progress: Richardson eyes return to competitive cricket after shoulder injury

Trump Administration plans to exclude generic drugs from big pharma tariff plan: Report

Trump Administration plans to exclude generic drugs from big pharma tariff plan: Report

Taylor Swift speaks up on fiance Travis Kelce’s hilarious mix-up

Taylor Swift speaks up on fiance Travis Kelce’s hilarious mix-up