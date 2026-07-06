July 06, 2026 9:26 PM हिंदी

Anshula Kapoor gets hitched to Rohan Thakkar, traditional pheras followed by a registered marriage

Anshula Kapoor gets hitched to Rohan Thakkar, traditional pheras followed by a registered marriage

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, finally got hitched to Rohan Thakkar on Monday.

In the videos from inside the intimate wedding, the newlyweds were seen taking the pheras, surrounded by their loved ones.

This was followed by Anshula and Rohan registering their marriage.

In clips, brother Arjun, and sisters Janhvi and Khushi were seen standing by Anshula as she took the wedding vows.

Another video had uncle Anil Kapoor talking to the guests.

Anil's good friend, and veteran actor Anupam Kher, was also seen attending the nuptials.

Coming to Anshula and Rohan's love saga, these two met on a dating app back in 2022 and ended up bonding over late-night conversations.

In July 2025, Rohan proposed to Anshula during their getaway. He popped the big question in New York’s Central Park at exactly 1:15 am, the same time they first started chatting.

After getting engaged in July 2025, the couple finally tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on July 6, 2026, at Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

The wedding festivities of Anshula and Rohan have been making headlines for the last few days. From Mata Di Chowki to Mehendi, to the Chooda ceremony, the Kapoor clan got together to enjoy every wedding function.

Earlier, Arjun got extremely excited when the Kaleera fell on him during Anshula's chooda ceremony.

Dropping a glimpse of the ceremony on social media, Anshula wrote, "When the kaleera lands on your brother.. and he's happier than anyone else."

The clip had Anshula shaking her ‘kaleeras’ over her unmarried friends and siblings, and as it was Arjun's turn, a piece of the ornament fell on him.

Later, the 'Gunday' actor flaunted the piece of kaleera with a broad smile on his face.

"I've never seen anyone so committed to getting chosen by a kalira! @arjunkapoor My fav part? The Kalira that fell on him said 'smile'!," Anshula added.

--IANS

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