Anshula Kapoor gets emotional as Arjun Kapoor feels presence of late mother at wedding in the form of rainfall

Mumbai, August 27 (IANS) Social media influencer Anshula Kapoor shared an emotional video from her wedding to Rohan Thakkar on Wednesday, where it capturing a heartwarming moment with her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor.

The actor and doting brother of Anshula was seen breaking down while remembering their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor at the wedding. He said that she was present at the wedding through the heavy rainfall, which he described as her “khushi ke aansu” (tears of joy).

The video captures Arjun addressing the gathering at Anshula's wedding reception as he speaks about their mother and how she would have celebrated the occasion had she been physically present.

Overcome with emotion, Arjun said that Mona would have danced, enjoyed every moment and personally welcomed each guest at the wedding.

As he struggled to hold back his tears, Arjun said that although their mother was not physically present, he knew she was there with them. Pointing towards the heavy rainfall outside, he said that the rain was her “khushi ke aansu” or tears of joy.

Anshula, who could be seen getting emotional as she listened to her brother speak about their mother, watched Arjun with tears in her eyes before embracing him. Their father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, was also seen watching the emotional moment with affection as Arjun spoke about Mona.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Anshula admitted that she has watched the footage many times but ends up watching her brother more than herself.

She wrote, “I’ve watched this video so many times, and I always end up watching Bhai more than I watch myself.

The way he looks at me. The way he tries to hold it together. The pride, the happiness, the tears... all of it.”

She further wrote, “I knew my wedding would be emotional for me. I don’t think I was prepared for how emotional it would be to see it through my brother’s eyes. And I don’t think I fully understood what that day must have felt like for him until I watched this video..”

“We’ve grown up together, annoyed the life out of each other, protected each other... We’ve already lived so many different versions of life side by side. And now there’s this one too,” she wrote.

“So much has changed, and so much will keep changing. But I think some relationships just grow around all of it,” Anshula wrote.

“Bhai, no matter where life takes us, I’ll always be your little sister. And you’ll always be home to me. Love you always and forever,” she concluded.

For the uninitiated, Anshula married Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on July 6, 2026, in the presence of close family and friends.

Mona Shourie Kapoor, who was married to Boney Kapoor and was the mother of Arjun and Anshula, passed away in 2012. Anshula had ensured that her mother remained an integral part of her wedding through many deeply personal details.

For her bridal look, Anshula wore her late mother's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta, which she had always known she wanted to carry with her when she became a bride. She built the rest of her bridal ensemble around the heirloom piece.

–IANS

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