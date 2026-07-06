Anshula Kapoor carries her late mother's presence into her wedding ceremony with a cherished photograph

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Anshula Kapoor decided to carry her late mother, Mona Kapoor's, blessings with her as she tied the knot with Rohan Thakkar on Monday in Mumbai.

Anshula treated the netizens with pictures from her traditional wedding ceremony. In one of the photos, Anshula and Rohan can be seen sitting in the mandap, with Mona Kapoor's photo placed beside the couple. The beautiful gesture signifies how much the bride would have wanted her mother to be a part of her special day.

Pouring her heart out, Anshula also wrote a loving post for her now husband on Insta.

"06.07.2026 (red heart emoji) Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. Always you @rohanthakkar1511. (sic)," she penned.

Refreshing your memory, Anshula had expressed her longing for her mom even during her “Gor Dhana” ceremony in October last year.

A photo of her late mother was placed on a chair decorated with her own saree, right next to Anshula during the festivities.

“A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking, ‘This is what forever should feel like," Anshula's emotional post read.

Mona Kapoor passed away on 25 March 2012 after battling cancer.

Talking about Anshula and Rohan, the couple met on a dating app in 2022 and developed a close bond over late-night conversations.

Rohan proposed to Anshula in New York’s Central Park at exactly 1:15 am, the same time they had commenced their first chat.

After getting engaged in July 2025, Anshula and Rohan finally tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on July 6, 2026 in Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

--IANS

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