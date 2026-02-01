Union Budget: 'Moment of Tamil pride,' TN BJP hails Nirmala Sitharaman

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Sunday hailed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the pride of Tamil soil as she prepares to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget, a feat unmatched by any woman Finance Minister in India’s parliamentary history.

In a statement, Prasad said Sitharaman, whom he described as a “cherished daughter of Mother Tamil and a sister to every Tamil”, embodies the seamless blending of Tamil cultural ethos with national responsibility.

He noted that her Budget speeches in recent years have stood out not only for fiscal clarity but also for their deep civilisational anchoring, particularly her references to the Thirukkural and classical Tamil epics.

According to Prasad, Sitharaman’s consistent invocation of ancient Tamil wisdom while outlining India’s economic roadmap reflects a rare ability to honour regional heritage without losing sight of national priorities.

“By bringing the ethical and philosophical depth of Tamil literature into Parliament, she reminds the nation that India’s future growth can be guided by its oldest moral traditions,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the moment, the BJP leader pointed out that Sitharaman is set to become the first woman in India to present nine Union Budgets, a milestone he said symbolises the rising power of Nari Shakti.

He added that the achievement sends a strong message globally about India’s commitment to women-led governance and democratic continuity.

Prasad also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating an environment where capable women leaders are entrusted with key national responsibilities. He said Sitharaman’s long tenure as Finance Minister reflects the Prime Minister’s confidence in merit, discipline, and inclusive leadership, while also recognising talent from Tamil Nadu on the national stage.

Calling the occasion a matter of collective pride for Tamil Nadu, Prasad said Sitharaman’s journey from the land of Tamil language and culture to the highest echelons of economic policymaking exemplifies how regional excellence can enrich national governance.

As Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget, Prasad said the moment represents more than a fiscal exercise. “It is a confluence of Tamil heritage, women’s empowerment, and India’s democratic strength,” he said, adding that the Budget presentation will stand as a historic chapter linking ancient wisdom with modern statecraft.

--IANS

aal/dpb