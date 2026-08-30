Anne Hathaway joins Tom Cruise for 'Days of Thunder' sequel: To be out during Summer 2028

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) Hollywood hunk Tom Cruise will be returning to the racetrack as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle for the sequel of the blockbuster hit 'Days Of Thunder'. He will be joined by Anne Hathaway in the second instalment of the 1990 iconic drama.

The Academy Award-winning actress will be seen essaying the role of a team owner and engineer in the upcoming sequel.

Along with Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway, the project will also feature Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper in crucial roles.

Jonathan Levine will be directing the project, the script for which has been provided by Will Staples.

The 'Days Of Thunder' sequel is expected to be out by the summer of 2028. However, the exact release date has not been announced yet

Tom Cruise posted a video on his official Instagram handle, in which he and Anne Hathaway were seen looking at the camera and laughing as they announced the next together.

Anne Hathaway, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, said in the clip, "I’m going to have this baby, and then we're going to make this movie.”

"Days of Thunder. Summer 2028 (sic)", the post was captioned.

Directed by the late Tony Scott, 'Days of Thunder' saw Tom Cruise as Cole Trickle, a hot-headed driver who enters the NASCAR circuit and navigates through many personal and professional hurdles before tasting success.

Produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, the primary cast for 'Days of Thunder' also featured Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Cary Elwes, Caroline Williams, and Michael Rooker in key roles, along with others.

Talking about Tom Cruise's other work commitments, he will next be seen in 'Digger', opposite Sandra Hüller.

On the other hand, Anne Hathaway has an exciting lineup with 'Verity', 'Alone at Dawn' and 'Princess Diaries 3' waiting to be released.

--IANS

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