Anna Faris says Melania Trump joke was removed from ‘Scary Movie 6’

Los Angeles, June 8 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anna Faris has revealed a joke on Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump that was cut from ‘Scary Movie 6’.

The 49-year-old actress, who has returned as Cindy Campbell after two decades away from the horror comedy spoof franchise, has explained how in the latest movie she decided to play her character as a "classic MAGA" type, and she made a cheeky reference to the First Lady's 2018 Be Best campaign against cyberbullying, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Dexerto, “I was always pushing for Cindy to be classic MAGA rabbit hole. The kind of person that you saw outside of the Walmart during quarantine, that was raising some kind of crazy ass fuss. There was a moment where I’m getting just wasted, just so drunk, I’m in my truck, of course, and I look into the rearview mirror and I say, ‘Be best, Cindy Campbell. Be best’. That didn’t make it, but I liked my little winking there”.

Faris suggested there is a level of freedom that comes with playing Cindy in ‘Scary Movie’. She said, “You know, what are you gonna do? You gonna be mad at Cindy? I’m in a movie that is truly the most offensive movie ever made, and I’m the lead of it. And I participate in offensive ideas. I think I can kind of do anything. It liberated me”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Faris had a breakout role as final girl Cindy in the original 2000 classic, and she appeared in the 2001, 2003 and 2006 sequels, but missed out on the fifth film in 2013. But Faris previously admitted she was unsure about taking on the part once again.

In an interview with AMC Theatres, she said, “I thought if I were to return to Scary Movie, it would be a cameo, I would feel sad, I would definitely feel like an ageing actress in an ageing world. But when Marlon called me, and he was like, ‘The gang are back together!’”.

‘Scary Movie’ co-creator Marlon Wayans joked that he called Anna using the voice of Scream villain Ghostface, prompting Anna to immediately slip into some improv.

Marlon and brother Shawn co-wrote and starred in Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, and Marlon insisted in the same interview that nothing was off limited when it came to the plot. He said, “Nothing didn’t get put in because we were afraid to put it in”.

--IANS

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